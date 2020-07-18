Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Dupont Studio- walk to the metro (Dupont Circle) - Property Id: 51952



420ft2



The studio is leased at $1800 a month , giving a $100 dollars discount on the first month .

After that the rent will be $1800 a month



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

apartment

laundry in bldg

Beautiful studio apartment in Dupont Circle 420 sq. feet located at the corner of 18th St. NW and Q St. Walk 2 Blocks to the Dupont Circle Metro!All utilities are included. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors, custom closets, and generous storage space. OpenKitchen w/ granite counters and an island, Stainless Steel appliances. Walk to Safeway (1 block), farmer's market, shops, restaurants, nightlife and more! Amazing views of the city from roof deck. 24 hr desk! Walkscore: 99! 1 dog under 30 lbs or a cat are welcome, 12 month lease only.

There is moving fee charged by the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1601-18th-st-nw-washington-dc/51952

Property Id 51952



