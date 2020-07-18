1601 18th St Nw

Amenities
Dupont Studio- walk to the metro (Dupont Circle) - Property Id: 51952
420ft2
The studio is leased at $1800 a month , giving a $100 dollars discount on the first month .
After that the rent will be $1800 a month
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
apartment
laundry in bldg
Beautiful studio apartment in Dupont Circle 420 sq. feet located at the corner of 18th St. NW and Q St. Walk 2 Blocks to the Dupont Circle Metro!All utilities are included. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors, custom closets, and generous storage space. OpenKitchen w/ granite counters and an island, Stainless Steel appliances. Walk to Safeway (1 block), farmer's market, shops, restaurants, nightlife and more! Amazing views of the city from roof deck. 24 hr desk! Walkscore: 99! 1 dog under 30 lbs or a cat are welcome, 12 month lease only.
There is moving fee charged by the building.
