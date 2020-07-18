All apartments in Washington
1601 18th St Nw
1601 18th St Nw

1601 18th Street Northwest · (571) 235-5477
Location

1601 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Dupont Studio- walk to the metro (Dupont Circle) - Property Id: 51952

420ft2

The studio is leased at $1800 a month , giving a $100 dollars discount on the first month .
After that the rent will be $1800 a month

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
apartment
laundry in bldg
Beautiful studio apartment in Dupont Circle 420 sq. feet located at the corner of 18th St. NW and Q St. Walk 2 Blocks to the Dupont Circle Metro!All utilities are included. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors, custom closets, and generous storage space. OpenKitchen w/ granite counters and an island, Stainless Steel appliances. Walk to Safeway (1 block), farmer's market, shops, restaurants, nightlife and more! Amazing views of the city from roof deck. 24 hr desk! Walkscore: 99! 1 dog under 30 lbs or a cat are welcome, 12 month lease only.
There is moving fee charged by the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1601-18th-st-nw-washington-dc/51952
Property Id 51952

(RLNE5941747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 18th St Nw have any available units?
1601 18th St Nw has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 18th St Nw have?
Some of 1601 18th St Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 18th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1601 18th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 18th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 18th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1601 18th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1601 18th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1601 18th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 18th St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 18th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1601 18th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1601 18th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1601 18th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 18th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 18th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
