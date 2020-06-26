All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1600 16th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1600 16th Street Northwest
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:44 AM

1600 16th Street Northwest

1600 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1600 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,590* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,390* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,690/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Dupont Circle apartment with views over the city. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, sophisticated living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC94)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your spacious living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Dupont Circle apartment has to offer.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-24/7 Security
-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 16th Street Northwest have any available units?
1600 16th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1600 16th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1600 16th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 16th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1600 16th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1600 16th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1600 16th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1600 16th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 16th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 16th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1600 16th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1600 16th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1600 16th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 16th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 16th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 16th Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 16th Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University