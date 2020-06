Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Full of Charm & Available Immediately! This 2 BD/ 1 BA Hill East row home is conveniently located between two Metros, and mere blocks from grocery and shopping. Exposed brick is highlighted throughout, along with skylights, wood floors, and an updated kitchen with SS appliances and gas range. Washer/ dryer in unit and off street parking included!! One pet (dog or cat) considered case by case, tenant pays all utilities.