1532 29th St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

In the heart of Georgetown sits this spectacular Furnished English basement with it's own separate entrance. The apartment is located steps away from all the shops, restaurants and night life of Georgetown, close to Georgetown University and Georgetown Hospital, as well as a short commute to Dupont Circle and Adam's Morgan.



Property Highlights:



- FURNISHED only (NO unfurnished option)

- ALL utilities included in rent

- Hardwood floors

- Built in shelving

- Cute bathroom with tile floors and bead-board walls

- Kitchenette that includes refrigerator, cook top and microwave

- HVAC

- Closet metro is Dupont Circle



Utilities included in rent are water, sewer, gas, electric, and wifi



Available now! Both long term or short term lease options!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700593)