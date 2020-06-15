All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1532 29th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1532 29th St NW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

1532 29th St NW

1532 29th Street Northwest · (833) 580-0114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1532 29th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
In the heart of Georgetown sits this spectacular Furnished English basement with it's own separate entrance. The apartment is located steps away from all the shops, restaurants and night life of Georgetown, close to Georgetown University and Georgetown Hospital, as well as a short commute to Dupont Circle and Adam's Morgan.

Property Highlights:

- FURNISHED only (NO unfurnished option)
- ALL utilities included in rent
- Hardwood floors
- Built in shelving
- Cute bathroom with tile floors and bead-board walls
- Kitchenette that includes refrigerator, cook top and microwave
- HVAC
- Closet metro is Dupont Circle

Utilities included in rent are water, sewer, gas, electric, and wifi

Available now! Both long term or short term lease options!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 29th St NW have any available units?
1532 29th St NW has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 29th St NW have?
Some of 1532 29th St NW's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 29th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1532 29th St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 29th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1532 29th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1532 29th St NW offer parking?
No, 1532 29th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1532 29th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 29th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 29th St NW have a pool?
No, 1532 29th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1532 29th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1532 29th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 29th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 29th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1532 29th St NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity