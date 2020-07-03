All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1532 15th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1532 15th Street Northwest
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:18 PM

1532 15th Street Northwest

1532 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1532 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
This 1 bed/1.5 bath apartment is located on 15th Street directly next to P street, it is only 3 blocks from the excitement of the center of DuPont Circle and 1 block from the redeveloped 14th Street corridor.

Everything you would need is in short walking distance. Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Vida Fitness Center, two Metro stops, dog parks and children’s playgrounds, countless new restaurants, cafes and shops on 14th street. Enjoy all that DuPont Circle has to offer. The downtown business district is a 12 minute walk or five minute bus ride away, and the apartment is in easy walking distance to Chinatown, U. Street, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle, Penn Quarter, Foggy Bottom, and K Street.

The building received a WalkScore of 98/100!

This updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom top floor apartment boasts large windows that let in refreshing natural light, generous sunlit living room, carpet floors in common areas, and controllable central AC/heat.

Featuring a large private roof top balcony

The building is pet friendly, subject to owner approval. The property is professionally managed by Wexford Management with a 24-hour hotline. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in a classic DC apartment surrounded by more expensive high-rise units in our Capital's best neighborhood!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

$500 OFF FIRST MONTH!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 15th Street Northwest have any available units?
1532 15th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 15th Street Northwest have?
Some of 1532 15th Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 15th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1532 15th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 15th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 15th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1532 15th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1532 15th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1532 15th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 15th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 15th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1532 15th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1532 15th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1532 15th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 15th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 15th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University