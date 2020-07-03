1532 15th Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground

This 1 bed/1.5 bath apartment is located on 15th Street directly next to P street, it is only 3 blocks from the excitement of the center of DuPont Circle and 1 block from the redeveloped 14th Street corridor.



Everything you would need is in short walking distance. Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Vida Fitness Center, two Metro stops, dog parks and children’s playgrounds, countless new restaurants, cafes and shops on 14th street. Enjoy all that DuPont Circle has to offer. The downtown business district is a 12 minute walk or five minute bus ride away, and the apartment is in easy walking distance to Chinatown, U. Street, Adams Morgan, Logan Circle, Penn Quarter, Foggy Bottom, and K Street.



The building received a WalkScore of 98/100!



This updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom top floor apartment boasts large windows that let in refreshing natural light, generous sunlit living room, carpet floors in common areas, and controllable central AC/heat.



Featuring a large private roof top balcony



The building is pet friendly, subject to owner approval. The property is professionally managed by Wexford Management with a 24-hour hotline. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in a classic DC apartment surrounded by more expensive high-rise units in our Capital's best neighborhood!



Contact us to schedule a showing.



$500 OFF FIRST MONTH!

