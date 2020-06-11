Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW
1525 Elliot Pl NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1525 Elliot Pl NW, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with updated appliances and large sunny family room. Large floor plan great front yard and backyard space. Minutes from Georgetown. Washer and dryer, Central AC with street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have any available units?
1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University