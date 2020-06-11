All apartments in Washington
1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW

1525 Elliot Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Elliot Pl NW, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with updated appliances and large sunny family room. Large floor plan great front yard and backyard space. Minutes from Georgetown. Washer and dryer, Central AC with street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have any available units?
1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1525 ELLIOTT PLACE NW has units with air conditioning.
