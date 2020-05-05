All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1522 12th Street Northwes

1522 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1522 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,490* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,690* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,290* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,390/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this comfortable Logan Circle furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and sophisticated living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC114)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This fully furnished Blueground apartment is located near Logan Circle, one of DCs trendiest neighborhoods. Thanks to its central location, many of DCs most popular areas are a 15 minute walk away: explore Dupont Circle, head downtown and see the sights or pop around the corner and enjoy a meal at one of the many acclaimed restaurants and bars on 14th Street. Stay in Logan Circle and enjoy a contemporary play at the Studio Theater and take a long stroll by the restored Victorian homes throughout the neighborhood. The neighborhood is served by the McPherson Square and Mount Vernon Metro Stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 12th Street Northwes have any available units?
1522 12th Street Northwes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1522 12th Street Northwes currently offering any rent specials?
1522 12th Street Northwes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 12th Street Northwes pet-friendly?
No, 1522 12th Street Northwes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1522 12th Street Northwes offer parking?
No, 1522 12th Street Northwes does not offer parking.
Does 1522 12th Street Northwes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 12th Street Northwes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 12th Street Northwes have a pool?
No, 1522 12th Street Northwes does not have a pool.
Does 1522 12th Street Northwes have accessible units?
No, 1522 12th Street Northwes does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 12th Street Northwes have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 12th Street Northwes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 12th Street Northwes have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 12th Street Northwes does not have units with air conditioning.
