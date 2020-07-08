Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1521 27th Street Northwest
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1521 27th Street Northwest
1521 27th Street Northwest
Location
1521 27th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in DC. It's a safe & beautiful neighborhood, close to Metro Rail and the heart of DC. Plenty of natural daylight, artwork & stylish decor gives the space a warm and personal touch.
(RLNE5742239)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 27th Street Northwest have any available units?
1521 27th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1521 27th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1521 27th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 27th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1521 27th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1521 27th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1521 27th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1521 27th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 27th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 27th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1521 27th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1521 27th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1521 27th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 27th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 27th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 27th Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 27th Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
