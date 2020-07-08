All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1519 27th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1519 27th Street Northwest
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1519 27th Street Northwest

1519 27th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1519 27th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in DC. It's a safe & beautiful neighborhood, close to Metro Rail and the heart of DC. Plenty of natural daylight, artwork & stylish decor gives the space a warm and personal touch.

(RLNE5742238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 27th Street Northwest have any available units?
1519 27th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1519 27th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1519 27th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 27th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1519 27th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1519 27th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1519 27th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1519 27th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 27th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 27th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1519 27th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1519 27th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1519 27th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 27th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 27th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 27th Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 27th Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University