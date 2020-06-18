1514 17th Street, NW #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator e-payments lobby

Freshly Renovated 1 bd in the Heart of Dupont Circle! - Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Dupont Circle.



Welcome to the Copley Plaza! This beautiful COOP was constructed in 1917, but don't let that run you away. This unit is the perfect mix of classic charm and modern! The unit was freshly renovated, brand new kitchen and bath! The unit features hardwood floors, slate stainless steel appliances, tall ceiling, spacious entryway, tons of character and to top it all off a ton of sunlight!



The building features, a spacious lobby, on-site staff available to accept packages, an elevator, and a roof deck with an amazing view of Dupont!



Application fee is $75 per person. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. Move in fee $100.



The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc. You can pay your rent online, make online service requests and we have a 24-hour call service.



To schedule a showing or for more information please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or at 202-618-1461 (texts welcomed!).



(RLNE4376884)