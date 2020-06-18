All apartments in Washington
1514 17th Street, NW #202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1514 17th Street, NW #202

1514 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1514 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
e-payments
Unit Amenities
Freshly Renovated 1 bd in the Heart of Dupont Circle! - Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Dupont Circle.

Welcome to the Copley Plaza! This beautiful COOP was constructed in 1917, but don't let that run you away. This unit is the perfect mix of classic charm and modern! The unit was freshly renovated, brand new kitchen and bath! The unit features hardwood floors, slate stainless steel appliances, tall ceiling, spacious entryway, tons of character and to top it all off a ton of sunlight!

The building features, a spacious lobby, on-site staff available to accept packages, an elevator, and a roof deck with an amazing view of Dupont!

Application fee is $75 per person. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. Move in fee $100.

The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc. You can pay your rent online, make online service requests and we have a 24-hour call service.

To schedule a showing or for more information please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or at 202-618-1461 (texts welcomed!).

(RLNE4376884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 17th Street, NW #202 have any available units?
1514 17th Street, NW #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 17th Street, NW #202 have?
Some of 1514 17th Street, NW #202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 17th Street, NW #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1514 17th Street, NW #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 17th Street, NW #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1514 17th Street, NW #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1514 17th Street, NW #202 offer parking?
No, 1514 17th Street, NW #202 does not offer parking.
Does 1514 17th Street, NW #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 17th Street, NW #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 17th Street, NW #202 have a pool?
No, 1514 17th Street, NW #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1514 17th Street, NW #202 have accessible units?
No, 1514 17th Street, NW #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 17th Street, NW #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 17th Street, NW #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
