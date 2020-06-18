Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1513 DOWNING STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1513 DOWNING STREET NE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1513 DOWNING STREET NE
1513 Downing Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brentwood - Langdon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1513 Downing Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE Thursday evening, October 3, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pmGreat rental home close to Rhode Island Ave NE metro. Will not last long. Perfect timing, right before the holidays.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have any available units?
1513 DOWNING STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1513 DOWNING STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1513 DOWNING STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 DOWNING STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University