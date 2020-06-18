All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1513 DOWNING STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1513 DOWNING STREET NE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

1513 DOWNING STREET NE

1513 Downing Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brentwood - Langdon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1513 Downing Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE Thursday evening, October 3, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pmGreat rental home close to Rhode Island Ave NE metro. Will not last long. Perfect timing, right before the holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have any available units?
1513 DOWNING STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1513 DOWNING STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1513 DOWNING STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 DOWNING STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 DOWNING STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 DOWNING STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University