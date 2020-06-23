1511 Van Buren St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CHARMING 4BD/3.5BA MINUTES FROM METRO



FEATURES

4BD/3.5BA

Spacious living room + dining room

Sunroom

Wood Fireplace

Charming Kitchen

Finished basement with full bathroom

Washer/Dryer in unit

Large backyard

Detached garage



LOCATION

Short distance from metro & bus lines (14TH & 16TH ST), Red line

Close to downtown Silver Spring shops, gyms, restaurants, and nightlife

Shopping (Safeway & Walmart)

Banks (M&T, Suntrust, Wells Fargo)



THINGS TO KNOW

Min credit score of 650

12 month lease minimum

Pets on case by case basis



(RLNE4557063)