Washington, DC
1511 Van Buren St NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 Van Buren St NW

1511 Van Buren Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Van Buren Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARMING 4BD/3.5BA MINUTES FROM METRO

FEATURES
4BD/3.5BA
Spacious living room + dining room
Sunroom
Wood Fireplace
Charming Kitchen
Finished basement with full bathroom
Washer/Dryer in unit
Large backyard
Detached garage

LOCATION
Short distance from metro & bus lines (14TH & 16TH ST), Red line
Close to downtown Silver Spring shops, gyms, restaurants, and nightlife
Shopping (Safeway & Walmart)
Banks (M&T, Suntrust, Wells Fargo)

THINGS TO KNOW
Min credit score of 650
12 month lease minimum
Pets on case by case basis

(RLNE4557063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Van Buren St NW have any available units?
1511 Van Buren St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Van Buren St NW have?
Some of 1511 Van Buren St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Van Buren St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Van Buren St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Van Buren St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Van Buren St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Van Buren St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Van Buren St NW does offer parking.
Does 1511 Van Buren St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 Van Buren St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Van Buren St NW have a pool?
No, 1511 Van Buren St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Van Buren St NW have accessible units?
No, 1511 Van Buren St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Van Buren St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Van Buren St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
