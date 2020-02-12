151 Q Street Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center concierge dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes away from NoMa metro, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, CVS and more! This property features two pools, two fitness centers, package concierge services, security, business center and more. Spacious unit equipped with your own heating and cooling thermostat and a washer/dryer inside. Safe and quiet building. Pet-friendly with a fenced dog park. (4) Zipcars are located on the property for your convenience! Students are welcome and if using financial assistance, you would need to provide proof of exact amount that will be deposited in your account. Contact me if you want to see the property and unit anytime!