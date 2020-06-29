All apartments in Washington
151 Adam St. NW

151 Adams Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

151 Adams Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3BR 1.5 Bath Bloomingdale Row House Blocks from North Capitol Street and Howard U With Off Street Parking! - Enter this lovely end row house into formal foyer. To the left is the living room (17x15) with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room (15x13) also has hardwood floors. Updated kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Door in kitchen leads out onto a rear deck and off street parking. Half bath has just been redone and is found off of the kitchen. Stairs in foyer lead up to the second level. Three bedrooms (7x12) (14x13) (10x9) all have hardwood floors and share a hall bath. Finished basement includes a carpeted family room (22x19) and laundry area.

Two off street parking spots are located in the alley behind unit and are included in the rent!

Tenants pay all utilities. No Pets. No co-signors, please. Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire.

(RLNE2377867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

