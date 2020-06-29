151 Adam St. NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3BR 1.5 Bath Bloomingdale Row House Blocks from North Capitol Street and Howard U With Off Street Parking! - Enter this lovely end row house into formal foyer. To the left is the living room (17x15) with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room (15x13) also has hardwood floors. Updated kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Door in kitchen leads out onto a rear deck and off street parking. Half bath has just been redone and is found off of the kitchen. Stairs in foyer lead up to the second level. Three bedrooms (7x12) (14x13) (10x9) all have hardwood floors and share a hall bath. Finished basement includes a carpeted family room (22x19) and laundry area.



Two off street parking spots are located in the alley behind unit and are included in the rent!



Tenants pay all utilities. No Pets. No co-signors, please. Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire.



(RLNE2377867)