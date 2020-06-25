All apartments in Washington
1508 Mississippi Avenue South East

1508 Mississippi Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this beautiful and modern 3 year old home located in the Randle Heights area. Home is a good fit for a large family or multigenerational household with 6 bedrooms and 2 FULL Kitchens. The main level consists of huge family room with gas fireplace, half bath, dining space off of the kitchen, and kitchen (stainless steel/energy star appliances, granite countertop, cherry hardwood floors, large sitting island, and plenty of cabinets). The second floor consist of 3 large spacious bedrooms, one master with full bathroom and huge walk in closet, washer and dryer room, and a second full bathroom. The basement has an entrance that goes to the backyard, a full kitchen full bath, and 2 bedrooms. Other features include a 2 car garage, driveway, backyard, central ac/heat. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477 for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East have any available units?
1508 Mississippi Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East have?
Some of 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Mississippi Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East offers parking.
Does 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East has a pool.
Does 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Mississippi Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
