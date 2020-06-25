1508 Mississippi Avenue South East

Amenities
Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones presents to you this beautiful and modern 3 year old home located in the Randle Heights area. Home is a good fit for a large family or multigenerational household with 6 bedrooms and 2 FULL Kitchens. The main level consists of huge family room with gas fireplace, half bath, dining space off of the kitchen, and kitchen (stainless steel/energy star appliances, granite countertop, cherry hardwood floors, large sitting island, and plenty of cabinets). The second floor consist of 3 large spacious bedrooms, one master with full bathroom and huge walk in closet, washer and dryer room, and a second full bathroom. The basement has an entrance that goes to the backyard, a full kitchen full bath, and 2 bedrooms. Other features include a 2 car garage, driveway, backyard, central ac/heat. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Please contact Glenn @ 240-498-4477 for showings