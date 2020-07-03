All apartments in Washington
1506 MONROE STREET NW
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

1506 MONROE STREET NW

1506 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Stylish 1BR basement unit 829 sf; professionally managed, minimum one-year lease. Street parking. Polished concrete floors; carpet in bedroom; all-white bathroom; exposed brick on accent wall; portable through-the-wall a/c.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 MONROE STREET NW have any available units?
1506 MONROE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1506 MONROE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1506 MONROE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 MONROE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1506 MONROE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1506 MONROE STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1506 MONROE STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1506 MONROE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 MONROE STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 MONROE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1506 MONROE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1506 MONROE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1506 MONROE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 MONROE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 MONROE STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 MONROE STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1506 MONROE STREET NW has units with air conditioning.

