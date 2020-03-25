1505 9TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities

ASK ABOUT THE SPRING RENT SPECIAL VALID UNTIL APRIL 15TH. Lifestyle, Luxury & Location.Beautiful 1 bdrm 1 bath condo in Logan Cir/Shaw, offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, perfect 4 both living and entertaining.Featuring Hrdwd flrs, Gourmet kit w/SS appl, granite counters,luxury bath, Washer/Dryer,cable wired/ surround sound speakers. Walk Score says that this is a Walker's Paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Walking Distance to downtown business district, shopping, restaurants and more. Ask about the current rent specials.