Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:59 PM

1505 9TH STREET NW

1505 9th Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

1505 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT THE SPRING RENT SPECIAL VALID UNTIL APRIL 15TH. Lifestyle, Luxury & Location.Beautiful 1 bdrm 1 bath condo in Logan Cir/Shaw, offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, perfect 4 both living and entertaining.Featuring Hrdwd flrs, Gourmet kit w/SS appl, granite counters,luxury bath, Washer/Dryer,cable wired/ surround sound speakers. Walk Score says that this is a Walker's Paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Walking Distance to downtown business district, shopping, restaurants and more. Ask about the current rent specials.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
1505 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1505 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1505 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 9TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1505 9TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1505 9TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1505 9TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1505 9TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 9TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 9TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1505 9TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1505 9TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1505 9TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 9TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 9TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 9TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 9TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
