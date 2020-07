Amenities

Two bedroom one bath with washer & dryer. Brand new kitchen. with new appliances, counter tops and cabinets. It also has new stone floor. Living room has fireplace wood floors and a bay window.closets in hall for extra storage. there is also a stackable washer & dryer. Out door space in the front and back of unit. close to buses on 16th and shopper and dining on 14th Dogs and cats welcomes