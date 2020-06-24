1504 17th Street Northwest, #5

Amenities
Fabulous location for this beautiful and bright 1BD/1BA condo in Dupont Circle - just two blocks from a METRO, retail, and restaurants! This unit features hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 fireplaces and in-unit washer and dryer. Condo building is also close to 14th street Corridor, U Street Corridor, and other D.C. destinations. Only a couple blocks away from award winning restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and world-renowned art galleries that create a city experience like no other!
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.