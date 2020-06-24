All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 29 2019 at 10:25 PM

1504 17th Street Northwest, #5

1504 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1504 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fabulous location for this beautiful and bright 1BD/1BA condo in Dupont Circle - just two blocks from a METRO, retail, and restaurants! This unit features hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, 2 fireplaces and in-unit washer and dryer. Condo building is also close to 14th street Corridor, U Street Corridor, and other D.C. destinations. Only a couple blocks away from award winning restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and world-renowned art galleries that create a city experience like no other!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 have any available units?
1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 have?
Some of 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 offer parking?
No, 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 does not offer parking.
Does 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 have a pool?
No, 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 have accessible units?
No, 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 17th Street Northwest, #5 has units with dishwashers.
