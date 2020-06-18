Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1503 Q Street Northwest.
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1503 Q Street Northwest
1503 Q Street Northwest
1503 Q Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1503 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $2033.00; IMRID23746
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1503 Q Street Northwest have any available units?
1503 Q Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1503 Q Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Q Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Q Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Q Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1503 Q Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Q Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1503 Q Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Q Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Q Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1503 Q Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Q Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1503 Q Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Q Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Q Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Q Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Q Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
