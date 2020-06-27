All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1501 Massachusetts Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1501 Massachusetts Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 8:49 AM

1501 Massachusetts Avenue

1501 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1501 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,490* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,590* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,390/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Dupont Circle apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this beautifully Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, beautiful living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC36)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with pillowtop mattresses, premium linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have any available units?
1501 Massachusetts Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have?
Some of 1501 Massachusetts Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Massachusetts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Massachusetts Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Massachusetts Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue offer parking?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have a pool?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University