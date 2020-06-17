All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

1501 Massachusetts Avenue

1501 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,190* / mo
6 to 12 month lease:$2,390* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,590* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,090/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this lovely Dupont Circle furnished studio apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and beautiful living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC37)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your charming living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the pillowtop mattress with hotel-quality linens, youll fall in love with everything this Dupont Circle apartment has to offer.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have any available units?
1501 Massachusetts Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have?
Some of 1501 Massachusetts Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Massachusetts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Massachusetts Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Massachusetts Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue offer parking?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have a pool?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Massachusetts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Massachusetts Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
