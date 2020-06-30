Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
150 Joliet St, S.W.
150 Joliet Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
150 Joliet Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Studio apartment with Unbelievable Price!!!! MORE STUDIO UNITS COMING SOON!!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY!
-HARDWOOD FLOORS
-SECURED ENTRANCE
-PARKING ON SITE
-CEILING FANS
-REMODELED KITCHEN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Joliet St, S.W. have any available units?
150 Joliet St, S.W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 150 Joliet St, S.W. have?
Some of 150 Joliet St, S.W.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 150 Joliet St, S.W. currently offering any rent specials?
150 Joliet St, S.W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Joliet St, S.W. pet-friendly?
No, 150 Joliet St, S.W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 150 Joliet St, S.W. offer parking?
Yes, 150 Joliet St, S.W. offers parking.
Does 150 Joliet St, S.W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Joliet St, S.W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Joliet St, S.W. have a pool?
No, 150 Joliet St, S.W. does not have a pool.
Does 150 Joliet St, S.W. have accessible units?
No, 150 Joliet St, S.W. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Joliet St, S.W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Joliet St, S.W. does not have units with dishwashers.
