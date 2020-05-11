15 55TH STREET SE

Amenities

Welcome home! This beautiful unit is now on the market and ready for you to move right in. This three bedroom, one bath and half unit is conveniently located in Washington, DC and offers ample restaurant, retail. recreation and entertainment options in the city. Recently updated, this unit boasts beautiful flooring a, a galley kitchen with ample contemporary cabinetry, generously sized bedrooms easily entertain guests from the pass-through kitchen wall. Schedule your appointment today! This one will not last long walking distance to metro and bus stops.