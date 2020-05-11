All apartments in Washington
15 55TH STREET SE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:48 AM

15 55TH STREET SE

15 55th Street Southeast · (240) 737-8192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 55th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! This beautiful unit is now on the market and ready for you to move right in. This three bedroom, one bath and half unit is conveniently located in Washington, DC and offers ample restaurant, retail. recreation and entertainment options in the city. Recently updated, this unit boasts beautiful flooring a, a galley kitchen with ample contemporary cabinetry, generously sized bedrooms easily entertain guests from the pass-through kitchen wall. Schedule your appointment today! This one will not last long walking distance to metro and bus stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 55TH STREET SE have any available units?
15 55TH STREET SE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 15 55TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
15 55TH STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 55TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 15 55TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 15 55TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 15 55TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 15 55TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 55TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 55TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 15 55TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 15 55TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 15 55TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 55TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 55TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 55TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 55TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
