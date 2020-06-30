All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:08 AM

1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw

1499 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1499 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Post Massachusetts Avenue Apartments

Please reference apartment #114A
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Apartment Features:
405 square feet
Granite counter tops
Maple cabinets with upgraded hardware
Tiled backsplash in kitchen
Upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures
Hardwood flooring
Ceramic tile in the entryways/bathroom/kitchen areas
Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances
Built in Microwave
Full size stackable washer/dryer
Walk-in closet
Elevator access
Loading Dock and Service Elevator

Community Amenities:
24 hour front desk services
24 hour fitness center
24 hour business center
Complimentary continental breakfast
Seasonal Rooftop Pool
Roof top terrace with excellent views of DC
McPherson Square Metro is four blocks away
Whole Foods is two blocks away
Controlled Access Building & Covered Parking Garage
Picnic areas with gas grills
On-site maintenance
Professionally managed by MAA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have any available units?
1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have?
Some of 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw offers parking.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw has a pool.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University