Apartment Features: 405 square feet Granite counter tops Maple cabinets with upgraded hardware Tiled backsplash in kitchen Upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures Hardwood flooring Ceramic tile in the entryways/bathroom/kitchen areas Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances Built in Microwave Full size stackable washer/dryer Walk-in closet Elevator access Loading Dock and Service Elevator
Community Amenities: 24 hour front desk services 24 hour fitness center 24 hour business center Complimentary continental breakfast Seasonal Rooftop Pool Roof top terrace with excellent views of DC McPherson Square Metro is four blocks away Whole Foods is two blocks away Controlled Access Building & Covered Parking Garage Picnic areas with gas grills On-site maintenance Professionally managed by MAA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have any available units?
1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have?
Some of 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw offers parking.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw has a pool.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw has units with dishwashers.
