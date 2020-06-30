1499 Massachusetts Ave Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Post Massachusetts Avenue Apartments



Please reference apartment #114A

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Apartment Features:

405 square feet

Granite counter tops

Maple cabinets with upgraded hardware

Tiled backsplash in kitchen

Upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures

Hardwood flooring

Ceramic tile in the entryways/bathroom/kitchen areas

Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances

Built in Microwave

Full size stackable washer/dryer

Walk-in closet

Elevator access

Loading Dock and Service Elevator



Community Amenities:

24 hour front desk services

24 hour fitness center

24 hour business center

Complimentary continental breakfast

Seasonal Rooftop Pool

Roof top terrace with excellent views of DC

McPherson Square Metro is four blocks away

Whole Foods is two blocks away

Controlled Access Building & Covered Parking Garage

Picnic areas with gas grills

On-site maintenance

Professionally managed by MAA.