1461 Harvard St NW 5
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

1461 Harvard St NW 5

1461 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1461 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Loft-Style 1BR/1.5BATH in heart of DC - Property Id: 187313

Gorgeous loft-style apartment in Columbia Heights! Rental comes fully furnished, but I can move my furniture out if needed. Rent is negotiable for one year lease and good renal history.

Available 1/1/2020 (as early as 12/20/19)
Minimum 6 month lease, up to 2 years
780 square feet (feels much bigger because it's 2 stories!)
Central AC/heat and Nest thermostat
In-unit washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Kitchen appliances, dishes, wine and champagne glasses, and silverware available upon request (KitchenAid, Vitamix, Le Creuset, baking supplies)
Large closet (of course, I will take all my clothes out! Current pics show w/ all my stuff in there)
Optional external closet (pictured) for accessories / clothes
Tile and rug downstairs; hardwood floors upstairs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187313
Property Id 187313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5387910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 Harvard St NW 5 have any available units?
1461 Harvard St NW 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 Harvard St NW 5 have?
Some of 1461 Harvard St NW 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 Harvard St NW 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Harvard St NW 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Harvard St NW 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1461 Harvard St NW 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1461 Harvard St NW 5 offer parking?
No, 1461 Harvard St NW 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1461 Harvard St NW 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1461 Harvard St NW 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Harvard St NW 5 have a pool?
No, 1461 Harvard St NW 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1461 Harvard St NW 5 have accessible units?
No, 1461 Harvard St NW 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Harvard St NW 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 Harvard St NW 5 has units with dishwashers.

