1461 Harvard St NW 5

Beautiful Loft-Style 1BR/1.5BATH in heart of DC - Property Id: 187313



Gorgeous loft-style apartment in Columbia Heights! Rental comes fully furnished, but I can move my furniture out if needed. Rent is negotiable for one year lease and good renal history.



Available 1/1/2020 (as early as 12/20/19)

Minimum 6 month lease, up to 2 years

780 square feet (feels much bigger because it's 2 stories!)

Central AC/heat and Nest thermostat

In-unit washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Kitchen appliances, dishes, wine and champagne glasses, and silverware available upon request (KitchenAid, Vitamix, Le Creuset, baking supplies)

Large closet (of course, I will take all my clothes out! Current pics show w/ all my stuff in there)

Optional external closet (pictured) for accessories / clothes

Tile and rug downstairs; hardwood floors upstairs

No Pets Allowed



