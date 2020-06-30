1461 Harvard St NW 5

Amenities
Beautiful Loft-Style 1BR/1.5BATH in heart of DC - Property Id: 187313
Gorgeous loft-style apartment in Columbia Heights! Rental comes fully furnished, but I can move my furniture out if needed. Rent is negotiable for one year lease and good renal history.
Available 1/1/2020 (as early as 12/20/19)
Minimum 6 month lease, up to 2 years
780 square feet (feels much bigger because it's 2 stories!)
Central AC/heat and Nest thermostat
In-unit washer and dryer
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Kitchen appliances, dishes, wine and champagne glasses, and silverware available upon request (KitchenAid, Vitamix, Le Creuset, baking supplies)
Large closet (of course, I will take all my clothes out! Current pics show w/ all my stuff in there)
Optional external closet (pictured) for accessories / clothes
Tile and rug downstairs; hardwood floors upstairs
No Pets Allowed
