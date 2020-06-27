All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:50 AM

1458 L St NW

1458 L Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1458 L Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Unit Amenities Include:

* In-Unit Laundry
* Heating
* Dishwasher
* Furnished
* Carpet
* Hardwood Floor

Building Amenities Include:

* Roof Deck
* Fireplace
* BBQ Area
* Pool
* Gym and Yoga Studio
* Dog Run and Grooming Center
* Elevator
* Fitness Center
* Concierge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 L St NW have any available units?
1458 L St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 L St NW have?
Some of 1458 L St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 L St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1458 L St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 L St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 L St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1458 L St NW offer parking?
No, 1458 L St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1458 L St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 L St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 L St NW have a pool?
Yes, 1458 L St NW has a pool.
Does 1458 L St NW have accessible units?
No, 1458 L St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 L St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 L St NW has units with dishwashers.
