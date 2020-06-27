Rent Calculator
1458 L St NW
1458 L St NW
1458 L Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1458 L Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Unit Amenities Include:
* In-Unit Laundry
* Heating
* Dishwasher
* Furnished
* Carpet
* Hardwood Floor
Building Amenities Include:
* Roof Deck
* Fireplace
* BBQ Area
* Pool
* Gym and Yoga Studio
* Dog Run and Grooming Center
* Elevator
* Fitness Center
* Concierge
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1458 L St NW have any available units?
1458 L St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1458 L St NW have?
Some of 1458 L St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1458 L St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1458 L St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 L St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 L St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1458 L St NW offer parking?
No, 1458 L St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1458 L St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 L St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 L St NW have a pool?
Yes, 1458 L St NW has a pool.
Does 1458 L St NW have accessible units?
No, 1458 L St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 L St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 L St NW has units with dishwashers.
