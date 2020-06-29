All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1457 Park Rd., NW #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1457 Park Rd., NW #104
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:25 PM

1457 Park Rd., NW #104

1457 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1457 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
RARE opportunity for a GREAT STUDIO unit in mid-rise building with security entrance key. BONUS: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (gas, water & electric). Features include kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave and even space for a table; Hardwood floors throughout; Walk-in closet; Full Bathroom; Window A/C unit and radiator heating; Building has laundry with washer and dryer. Conveniently located in Columbian Heights between 14th and 16th ST NW and walking distance to Metro station, DC Mall, several restaurants, banks, Giant Food, Starbucks & more. -- No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 have any available units?
1457 Park Rd., NW #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 have?
Some of 1457 Park Rd., NW #104's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Park Rd., NW #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 offer parking?
No, 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 have a pool?
No, 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 have accessible units?
No, 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 Park Rd., NW #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University