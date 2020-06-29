1457 Park Rd., NW #104

Amenities

RARE opportunity for a GREAT STUDIO unit in mid-rise building with security entrance key. BONUS: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (gas, water & electric). Features include kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave and even space for a table; Hardwood floors throughout; Walk-in closet; Full Bathroom; Window A/C unit and radiator heating; Building has laundry with washer and dryer. Conveniently located in Columbian Heights between 14th and 16th ST NW and walking distance to Metro station, DC Mall, several restaurants, banks, Giant Food, Starbucks & more. -- No Pets Please.