1457 Girard St NW PH7

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill internet access new construction

New 2bd/2ba penthouse w/ rooftop & soaring ceiling - Property Id: 307664



This modern 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has soaring 22ft ceilings and two incredible outdoor spaces! The circa 150sqft rooftop deck with a green roof and restored slate turret is the perfect place for entertaining, grilling, or just getting a breath of fresh air if you're working from home. A separate balcony on the unit's north side turns the living space into the perfect indoor/outdoor oasis. Located in a newly constructed building in Columbia Heights with an interior COURTYARD, this unit has everything you need for modern living in DC! Some features include

- Brand new black stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Clean white quartz counters, under-cabinet lighting, and custom cabinets in kitchen and bathroom

- Two bathrooms with tubs and delta fixtures

- Located steps away from the Columbia Heights metro, bike shares, as well as major bus lines on 14th and 16th streets



Due to COVID virtual tours are preferred but in-person tours can be arranged for qualified applicants. Apply today!

No Pets Allowed



