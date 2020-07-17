All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1457 Girard St NW PH7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1457 Girard St NW PH7
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1457 Girard St NW PH7

1457 Girard Street Northwest · (202) 203-9465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1457 Girard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit PH7 · Avail. Jul 31

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Unit PH7 Available 07/31/20 New 2bd/2ba penthouse w/ rooftop & soaring ceiling - Property Id: 307664

This modern 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has soaring 22ft ceilings and two incredible outdoor spaces! The circa 150sqft rooftop deck with a green roof and restored slate turret is the perfect place for entertaining, grilling, or just getting a breath of fresh air if you're working from home. A separate balcony on the unit's north side turns the living space into the perfect indoor/outdoor oasis. Located in a newly constructed building in Columbia Heights with an interior COURTYARD, this unit has everything you need for modern living in DC! Some features include
- Brand new black stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Clean white quartz counters, under-cabinet lighting, and custom cabinets in kitchen and bathroom
- Two bathrooms with tubs and delta fixtures
- Located steps away from the Columbia Heights metro, bike shares, as well as major bus lines on 14th and 16th streets

Due to COVID virtual tours are preferred but in-person tours can be arranged for qualified applicants. Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1457-girard-st-nw-washington-dc-unit-ph7/307664
Property Id 307664

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Girard St NW PH7 have any available units?
1457 Girard St NW PH7 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 Girard St NW PH7 have?
Some of 1457 Girard St NW PH7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Girard St NW PH7 currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Girard St NW PH7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Girard St NW PH7 pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Girard St NW PH7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1457 Girard St NW PH7 offer parking?
No, 1457 Girard St NW PH7 does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Girard St NW PH7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 Girard St NW PH7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Girard St NW PH7 have a pool?
No, 1457 Girard St NW PH7 does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Girard St NW PH7 have accessible units?
No, 1457 Girard St NW PH7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Girard St NW PH7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 Girard St NW PH7 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1457 Girard St NW PH7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity