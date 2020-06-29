All apartments in Washington
1454 Fairmont St NW B

1454 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1454 Fairmont - Property Id: 212311

Feels like home. Modern appliances. Heart of 14th and U corridor. HUGE unit in Duplex building. Central air. Large open kitchen and living room/dining room great for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths PLUS water is included. 2 short blocks from beautiful Meridian Hill Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212311
Property Id 212311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Fairmont St NW B have any available units?
1454 Fairmont St NW B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 Fairmont St NW B have?
Some of 1454 Fairmont St NW B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Fairmont St NW B currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Fairmont St NW B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Fairmont St NW B pet-friendly?
No, 1454 Fairmont St NW B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1454 Fairmont St NW B offer parking?
No, 1454 Fairmont St NW B does not offer parking.
Does 1454 Fairmont St NW B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1454 Fairmont St NW B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Fairmont St NW B have a pool?
No, 1454 Fairmont St NW B does not have a pool.
Does 1454 Fairmont St NW B have accessible units?
No, 1454 Fairmont St NW B does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Fairmont St NW B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 Fairmont St NW B has units with dishwashers.

