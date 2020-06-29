1454 Fairmont St NW B

1454 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 Columbia Heights
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
1454 Fairmont - Property Id: 212311
Feels like home. Modern appliances. Heart of 14th and U corridor. HUGE unit in Duplex building. Central air. Large open kitchen and living room/dining room great for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths PLUS water is included. 2 short blocks from beautiful Meridian Hill Park. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212311 Property Id 212311
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
