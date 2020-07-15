All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
1440 N Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1440 N Street Northwest
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

1440 N Street Northwest

1440 N Street Northwest · (201) 220-5453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1440 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
media room
Studio apartment available July 1st. Apartment is located on a safe, quiet tree lined residential block adjacent to the 14th street corridor. 5 minute walk to 14th Street Corridor, restaurants, bars, Studio Theater, Starbucks, CVS and Whole Foods.
10 minute walk to McPherson Square or Farragut West (blue/orange line metros), 15 minute walk to Dupont Circle (red line metro) and U street (green and yellow metros).
Building has 24/7 security desk, rooftop deck/pool and laundry machines on every floor. Unit has a dishwasher, front closet, large walk in vanity/closet, bathroom, large windows. Unit faces away from street.
$1675 includes water, hot water, heat/AC, and electricity. Rent does not include cable or internet.
1 month rent deposit, must pass credit check, have references. Perfect for couples/young professionals/graduate students. Small dogs and cats are welcome. Unit is being offered by the unit owner not an agency. The building requires a $250.00 move in fee payable to the building management. Available for viewing by appointment, any other questions please don't hesitate to email - they will be returned promptly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1440 N Street Northwest have any available units?
1440 N Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 N Street Northwest have?
Some of 1440 N Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 N Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1440 N Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 N Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 N Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1440 N Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1440 N Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1440 N Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 N Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 N Street Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1440 N Street Northwest has a pool.
Does 1440 N Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1440 N Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 N Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 N Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian Park
2445 15th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University