1440 N Street Northwest.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access media room

Studio apartment available July 1st. Apartment is located on a safe, quiet tree lined residential block adjacent to the 14th street corridor. 5 minute walk to 14th Street Corridor, restaurants, bars, Studio Theater, Starbucks, CVS and Whole Foods.

10 minute walk to McPherson Square or Farragut West (blue/orange line metros), 15 minute walk to Dupont Circle (red line metro) and U street (green and yellow metros).

Building has 24/7 security desk, rooftop deck/pool and laundry machines on every floor. Unit has a dishwasher, front closet, large walk in vanity/closet, bathroom, large windows. Unit faces away from street.

$1675 includes water, hot water, heat/AC, and electricity. Rent does not include cable or internet.

1 month rent deposit, must pass credit check, have references. Perfect for couples/young professionals/graduate students. Small dogs and cats are welcome. Unit is being offered by the unit owner not an agency. The building requires a $250.00 move in fee payable to the building management. Available for viewing by appointment, any other questions please don't hesitate to email - they will be returned promptly!