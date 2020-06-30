1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this awesome one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. The apt is located on the ground floor of a 3 unit building. The apartment features an open floor plan. There are stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. There are laminate wood patterned floors and tile in the bathroom. There is a 2 in 1 washer\dryer and some extra storage space. Finishing this awesome apartment is a large shared backyard.



Located only three blocks from the metro the entire city is accessible from this pad. Or you could just enjoy the beautiful Columbia Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the DC USA shopping mall featuring: Target, BestBuy, Marshall's, Washington Sports club and much more. Sit around the fountain and enjoy lunch or visit any of the numerous restaurants lining 14th st. U st corridor is also short stroll away.



Details:

Security Deposit: One months rent

Utilities: Water and Electricity flat rate $150 per month

Lease: No less than 6 months

Pet policy: Pets welcome non-refundable pet fee of $250 due at lease signing.

Property may be rented furnished or unfurnished. $50 a month for furnished.

Available: April 1st 2020

Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenido



Rental Requirements:

All applicants subject to credit\background check

$45 application fee per adult occupying home

$55,000 income requirement

650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.

Positive rental history

No Violent Felony Convictions within the last 7 years.