Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3

1440 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this awesome one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. The apt is located on the ground floor of a 3 unit building. The apartment features an open floor plan. There are stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. There are laminate wood patterned floors and tile in the bathroom. There is a 2 in 1 washer\dryer and some extra storage space. Finishing this awesome apartment is a large shared backyard.

Located only three blocks from the metro the entire city is accessible from this pad. Or you could just enjoy the beautiful Columbia Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the DC USA shopping mall featuring: Target, BestBuy, Marshall's, Washington Sports club and much more. Sit around the fountain and enjoy lunch or visit any of the numerous restaurants lining 14th st. U st corridor is also short stroll away.

Details:
Security Deposit: One months rent
Utilities: Water and Electricity flat rate $150 per month
Lease: No less than 6 months
Pet policy: Pets welcome non-refundable pet fee of $250 due at lease signing.
Property may be rented furnished or unfurnished. $50 a month for furnished.
Available: April 1st 2020
Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenido

Rental Requirements:
All applicants subject to credit\background check
$45 application fee per adult occupying home
$55,000 income requirement
650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.
Positive rental history
No Violent Felony Convictions within the last 7 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have any available units?
1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have?
Some of 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 offer parking?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have a pool?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

