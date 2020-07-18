All apartments in Washington
1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1

1440 Fairmont Street Northwest · (202) 681-9623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Located only three blocks from the Columbia Heights metro station (green\yellow line) the entire city is accessible from this pad. Or you could just enjoy the beautiful Columbia Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the DC USA shopping mall featuring: Target, BestBuy, Marshall's, Washington Sports club and much more. Sit around the fountain and enjoy lunch, or visit any of the numerous restaurants shops lining 14th st. This beautiful basement apartment features: 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large backyard. To see the apartment reply to post.

Details:
Security Deposit: Equal to one months full rent
Available: September 1st
Utilities: All utilities included (Water and electricity) there is no gas. Tenant pays for their own internet\cable.
Lease: 12 months. Shorter terms may be negotiated at higher price.
Pet policy: Pets welcome, non-refundable pet cleaning fee of $250 due at lease signing.
Unfurnished
Address: 1440 Fairmont St NW #1

Rental requirements:
Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida
All applicants subject to background and credit check
$45 application fee per adult occupying the unit
$70,000 combined income
700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later than 30 days show on credit reports.
One year Positive rental history (No evictions, No more than 2 late rental payments, no excessive damage to property.)
No violent felony convictions within the last 7 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 have any available units?
1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 have?
Some of 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 offer parking?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1 has units with dishwashers.
