1440 Fairmont Street NW - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Located only three blocks from the Columbia Heights metro station (green\yellow line) the entire city is accessible from this pad. Or you could just enjoy the beautiful Columbia Heights neighborhood. Enjoy the DC USA shopping mall featuring: Target, BestBuy, Marshall's, Washington Sports club and much more. Sit around the fountain and enjoy lunch, or visit any of the numerous restaurants shops lining 14th st. This beautiful basement apartment features: 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large backyard. To see the apartment reply to post.



Details:

Security Deposit: Equal to one months full rent

Available: September 1st

Utilities: All utilities included (Water and electricity) there is no gas. Tenant pays for their own internet\cable.

Lease: 12 months. Shorter terms may be negotiated at higher price.

Pet policy: Pets welcome, non-refundable pet cleaning fee of $250 due at lease signing.

Unfurnished

Address: 1440 Fairmont St NW #1



Rental requirements:

Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida

All applicants subject to background and credit check

$45 application fee per adult occupying the unit

$70,000 combined income

700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later than 30 days show on credit reports.

One year Positive rental history (No evictions, No more than 2 late rental payments, no excessive damage to property.)

No violent felony convictions within the last 7 years