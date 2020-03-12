Amenities

1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 Available 12/10/19 Cozy Columbia Heights Studio! - Perfectly located in the heart of Columbia Heights, this modern and recently renovated space features an open floor plan and tons of natural light. On the third floor, enjoy being tucked in from the street below - you have the benefit of being right near the hustle and bustle of the heart of Columbia Heights without the noise if you open your windows. With wood floors throughout, central A/C, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances - what more could you want in a nest? An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out the space nicely. There is also plenty of storage space - a deep hallway closet and space to add for even more shelving in the bathroom.



The building has controlled entry and rightout the front door, you can catch one of the many Columbia Road or 14th Street buses - talk about a commuter's dream! Less than a 4-minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro (Green/Yellow) not to mention shopping made easy at Target and Best Buy around the corner. Grocery shopping is convenient at the 24-hour Giant and you can enjoy fresh fruits at the CoHi farmers market during the warmer months. In the heart of Columbia Heights, this ideal location allows for an easy walk to tons of DC's prime neighborhoods- Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant, 14th Street corridor, U Street, and Dupont!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



