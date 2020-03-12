All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:31 AM

1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303

1440 Columbia Road Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

1440 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 321 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 Available 12/10/19 Cozy Columbia Heights Studio! - Perfectly located in the heart of Columbia Heights, this modern and recently renovated space features an open floor plan and tons of natural light. On the third floor, enjoy being tucked in from the street below - you have the benefit of being right near the hustle and bustle of the heart of Columbia Heights without the noise if you open your windows. With wood floors throughout, central A/C, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances - what more could you want in a nest? An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out the space nicely. There is also plenty of storage space - a deep hallway closet and space to add for even more shelving in the bathroom.

The building has controlled entry and rightout the front door, you can catch one of the many Columbia Road or 14th Street buses - talk about a commuter's dream! Less than a 4-minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro (Green/Yellow) not to mention shopping made easy at Target and Best Buy around the corner. Grocery shopping is convenient at the 24-hour Giant and you can enjoy fresh fruits at the CoHi farmers market during the warmer months. In the heart of Columbia Heights, this ideal location allows for an easy walk to tons of DC's prime neighborhoods- Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant, 14th Street corridor, U Street, and Dupont!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4135850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 have any available units?
1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 have?
Some of 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 offer parking?
No, 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Columbia Road NW Unit 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
