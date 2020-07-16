144 11th Street Southeast, #5

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Studio apartment, 1 bathroom available in Capitol Hill, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.



Hello! We have a bright studio apartment available in Capitol Hill:

• 5 Minute Walk to Eastern Market Metro

• WalkScore of 90

• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:

• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA

• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops, and dining.

• The apartment includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, etc. on-site Washer and Dryer, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.

• Message for more details!

• See all our other available properties: bit.ly/Book_A_Stay



Additional Note: Minimum of 3-month stay with 1 month discount of 20%!

