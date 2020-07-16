All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:02 AM

144 11th Street Southeast, #5

144 11th St SE · (301) 456-0708
Location

144 11th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,875

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Studio apartment, 1 bathroom available in Capitol Hill, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.

Hello! We have a bright studio apartment available in Capitol Hill:
• 5 Minute Walk to Eastern Market Metro
• WalkScore of 90
• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:
• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA
• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops, and dining.
• The apartment includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, etc. on-site Washer and Dryer, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.
• Message for more details!
• See all our other available properties: bit.ly/Book_A_Stay

Additional Note: Minimum of 3-month stay with 1 month discount of 20%!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 have any available units?
144 11th Street Southeast, #5 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 have?
Some of 144 11th Street Southeast, #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
144 11th Street Southeast, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 pet-friendly?
No, 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 offer parking?
No, 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 does not offer parking.
Does 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 have a pool?
No, 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 have accessible units?
No, 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 11th Street Southeast, #5 has units with dishwashers.
