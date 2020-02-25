All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1434 Q Street, NW #401

1434 Q St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1434 Q Street, NW #401 Available 06/08/19 $3350 / 2br - 1200ft2 - Logan Circle/Dupont Circle-2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Mini Mansion w/Parking (1434 Q Street, N.W.) - 1434 Q Street NW WDC 20009 #401

Very sunny 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment on the top floor of a "mini" mansion located on a beautiful tree-lined street, just 1/2 block from 14th Street.

Located in one of the hottest neighborhoods of the city - Logan Circle!

Features include a living/dining room with a cathedral ceiling and fireplace, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and fireplace, hardwood floors, lots of windows, W/D, CAC, and balcony. Includes 1 (tandem) parking space.

$3350 per month plus electricity and 1/4 of the building's water/sewer bill.

Available as early as June 8th.

$75.00 application/credit check fee per person.

Chatel Real Estate, Inc, serving DC, Maryland, and Virginia: 202-338-0500 Inquiries, please email agent/owner at johntaylor@chatel.us

At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent and a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent.

No smoking in the unit.

((((((Equal Housing Opportunity Provider))))

(RLNE4135056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Q Street, NW #401 have any available units?
1434 Q Street, NW #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Q Street, NW #401 have?
Some of 1434 Q Street, NW #401's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Q Street, NW #401 currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Q Street, NW #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Q Street, NW #401 pet-friendly?
No, 1434 Q Street, NW #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1434 Q Street, NW #401 offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Q Street, NW #401 offers parking.
Does 1434 Q Street, NW #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Q Street, NW #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Q Street, NW #401 have a pool?
No, 1434 Q Street, NW #401 does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Q Street, NW #401 have accessible units?
No, 1434 Q Street, NW #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Q Street, NW #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Q Street, NW #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
