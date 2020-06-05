All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1431 CORCORAN STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1431 CORCORAN STREET NW

1431 Corcoran Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1431 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ideally located - 2BR/2BA w/ a warm southern exposure. Open floor plan w/ flexible use of space. Light/bright contemporary Kitchen w/ granite + stainless steel. Master BR w/ en-suite Bath + WIC. In-unit Washer/Dryer. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW have any available units?
1431 CORCORAN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW have?
Some of 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1431 CORCORAN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 CORCORAN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University