1431 CORCORAN STREET NW

1431 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 Logan Circle - Shaw
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ideally located - 2BR/2BA w/ a warm southern exposure. Open floor plan w/ flexible use of space. Light/bright contemporary Kitchen w/ granite + stainless steel. Master BR w/ en-suite Bath + WIC. In-unit Washer/Dryer. Pets on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
