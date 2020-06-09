All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1429 Howard rd se

1429 Howard Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Howard Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

garbage disposal
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
1429 Howard Rd SE - Property Id: 225147

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225147
Property Id 225147

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Howard rd se have any available units?
1429 Howard rd se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Howard rd se have?
Some of 1429 Howard rd se's amenities include garbage disposal, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Howard rd se currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Howard rd se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Howard rd se pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Howard rd se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1429 Howard rd se offer parking?
No, 1429 Howard rd se does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Howard rd se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Howard rd se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Howard rd se have a pool?
No, 1429 Howard rd se does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Howard rd se have accessible units?
No, 1429 Howard rd se does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Howard rd se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Howard rd se does not have units with dishwashers.

