Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 Available 03/21/20 Bright 2 Bed/2 Bath in Columbia Heights! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit spans the entire third floor of a boutique building. You're close to everything in this truly one of a kind unit with large windows, airy and bright living spaces, gleaming hardwood floors, and over 1,200 sq.ft. of space.



As you walk in, you will be struck by the large open floor plan and the beautiful blend of old-world charm and modern features. The living/dining area has a delightful bay window nook that floods the space with light! Don't miss the decorative wood fireplace as you continue to the kitchen, which is ready for entertaining with a built-in bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (including gas range stove & wine fridge!)



The master bedroom is spacious with a private balcony, ensuite, and four double-door closets! The well-appointed second bedroom also has great closet space. The two spa-like bathrooms feature custom wood vanities, designer lighting, and lovely brass fixtures (the tile in the masters is a gorgeous marble!) An in-unit washer and dryer round out this fabulous space.



Off 14th Street in Columbia Heights, you have everything at your fingertips. Walkable to either U Street or Columbia Heights metro stops, you have easy access to all of DC. Wander just 2 blocks to beautiful Meridian Hill Park or pop down 14th Street to enjoy foodie favorites such as Le Diplomate, Sakerum, and La Colombe coffee roasters. Feel like cooking? Between Giant, Yes! Organic, Trader Joe's, and Streets Market you will find everything you need!



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615614)