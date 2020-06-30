All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3

1429 Clifton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 Available 03/21/20 Bright 2 Bed/2 Bath in Columbia Heights! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit spans the entire third floor of a boutique building. You're close to everything in this truly one of a kind unit with large windows, airy and bright living spaces, gleaming hardwood floors, and over 1,200 sq.ft. of space.

As you walk in, you will be struck by the large open floor plan and the beautiful blend of old-world charm and modern features. The living/dining area has a delightful bay window nook that floods the space with light! Don't miss the decorative wood fireplace as you continue to the kitchen, which is ready for entertaining with a built-in bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances (including gas range stove & wine fridge!)

The master bedroom is spacious with a private balcony, ensuite, and four double-door closets! The well-appointed second bedroom also has great closet space. The two spa-like bathrooms feature custom wood vanities, designer lighting, and lovely brass fixtures (the tile in the masters is a gorgeous marble!) An in-unit washer and dryer round out this fabulous space.

Off 14th Street in Columbia Heights, you have everything at your fingertips. Walkable to either U Street or Columbia Heights metro stops, you have easy access to all of DC. Wander just 2 blocks to beautiful Meridian Hill Park or pop down 14th Street to enjoy foodie favorites such as Le Diplomate, Sakerum, and La Colombe coffee roasters. Feel like cooking? Between Giant, Yes! Organic, Trader Joe's, and Streets Market you will find everything you need!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 have any available units?
1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 is not pet friendly.
Does 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Clifton St NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

