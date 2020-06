Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Step into your new home right in the heart of it all! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is great for the city dweller. Unwind after a long day in the large living space or relax on the back patio. There is a washer and dryer in unit. Pets allowed case by case basis and require deposit. Available immediately.