1426 Meridian Place NW, Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful and spacious 1BD/1BA Basement unit in Columbia Heights. Unit features: tile flooring, central air and heat, washer and dryer in the unit, water included with rent. Pets are on case by case basis. Close proximity to shops and parks. Only 0.4 miles to Columbia Heights Metro Station.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.