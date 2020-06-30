All apartments in Washington
1426 Meridian Place NW, Unit 2
1426 Meridian Place NW, Unit 2

1426 Meridian Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Meridian Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful and spacious 1BD/1BA Basement unit in Columbia Heights. Unit features: tile flooring, central air and heat, washer and dryer in the unit, water included with rent. Pets are on case by case basis. Close proximity to shops and parks. Only 0.4 miles to Columbia Heights Metro Station.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

