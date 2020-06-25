All apartments in Washington
1426 Meridian Place NW, Unit 2
1426 Meridian Place NW, Unit 2

1426 Meridian Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Meridian Pl NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1BD/1BA Basement unit in Columbia Heights. Hardwood flooring. Central air and heat. Water included with rent. Street parking. One pet under 40 lbs only. Close proximity to shops and parks. Only 0.4 miles to Columbia Heights Metro Station.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

