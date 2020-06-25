1426 Meridian Place NW, Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1BD/1BA Basement unit in Columbia Heights. Hardwood flooring. Central air and heat. Water included with rent. Street parking. One pet under 40 lbs only. Close proximity to shops and parks. Only 0.4 miles to Columbia Heights Metro Station.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.