1423 Webster St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities community garden

Charming Three Bedroom in Petworth! - This classic Petworth rowhouse is brimming with historic details! Richly colored hardwood floors and trim, two decorative fireplace mantels, and transom windows are found throughout the house. The spacious first floor includes a living room, dining room, a half bath, and a kitchen that leads to a backyard with a patio! Head upstairs to find three sunny bedrooms and a full bathroom with an adorable clawfoot tub! The back bedroom has an attached sunroom. Downstairs find a finished basement with laundry area!



This location puts you in the middle of a thriving community between 14th Street and North Columbia Heights/Petworth, allowing for a stroll to brunch at Red Derby, access to the Twin Oaks Community Garden (for the green thumb), and fulfilling all of your grocery needs from the new Petworth Safeway. Little Havana, The Airedale, and Little Coco's are all great places to grab a bite. Walk down to Columbia Heights for all the big box stores and even more dining options. Plenty of bus lines run down 14th Street for easy access to the city.



A security deposit is equal to one months rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and $100/month flat fee for water. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



