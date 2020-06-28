All apartments in Washington
1423 Webster St NW
1423 Webster St NW

1423 Webster Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Webster Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
Charming Three Bedroom in Petworth! - This classic Petworth rowhouse is brimming with historic details! Richly colored hardwood floors and trim, two decorative fireplace mantels, and transom windows are found throughout the house. The spacious first floor includes a living room, dining room, a half bath, and a kitchen that leads to a backyard with a patio! Head upstairs to find three sunny bedrooms and a full bathroom with an adorable clawfoot tub! The back bedroom has an attached sunroom. Downstairs find a finished basement with laundry area!

This location puts you in the middle of a thriving community between 14th Street and North Columbia Heights/Petworth, allowing for a stroll to brunch at Red Derby, access to the Twin Oaks Community Garden (for the green thumb), and fulfilling all of your grocery needs from the new Petworth Safeway. Little Havana, The Airedale, and Little Coco's are all great places to grab a bite. Walk down to Columbia Heights for all the big box stores and even more dining options. Plenty of bus lines run down 14th Street for easy access to the city.

A security deposit is equal to one months rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and $100/month flat fee for water. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Webster St NW have any available units?
1423 Webster St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 Webster St NW have?
Some of 1423 Webster St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Webster St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Webster St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Webster St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Webster St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1423 Webster St NW offer parking?
No, 1423 Webster St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1423 Webster St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Webster St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Webster St NW have a pool?
No, 1423 Webster St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Webster St NW have accessible units?
No, 1423 Webster St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Webster St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Webster St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
