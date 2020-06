Amenities

air conditioning fireplace

Charm abounds in this pre-war building with loads of original detailing. Large, bright, top floor 2-bedroom, 2 full-bath apartment with beautiful original flooring, high ceilings, central air & heat, ample storage space, in-unit W/D, and fireplace. Located in the heart of the 14th St corridor, this unit is walkable to a myriad of DC's best shops, restaurants, and bars. 10min (0.5mi) walk to U Street Metro. Showings by appointment only.