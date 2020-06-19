All apartments in Washington
1423 Girard Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1423 Girard Street Northwest

1423 Girard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Girard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Hidden Gem conveniently located just BLOCKS away from Columbia Heights Metro (Green and Yellow Lines), Target, Best Buy, Giant, grocery shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, theater, banks, and much much more

This unique floor plan is a must see!

A spacious one bedroom with den, office space or maybe even a nursery, the choice is yours. Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, beautiful rich colored cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of natural sunlight. No need to look for parking because your own space is included. Rear patio with space to grill.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Considered Case by Case
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

