1423 Girard Street Northwest

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Hidden Gem conveniently located just BLOCKS away from Columbia Heights Metro (Green and Yellow Lines), Target, Best Buy, Giant, grocery shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, theater, banks, and much much more



This unique floor plan is a must see!



A spacious one bedroom with den, office space or maybe even a nursery, the choice is yours. Updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, beautiful rich colored cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of natural sunlight. No need to look for parking because your own space is included. Rear patio with space to grill.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Considered Case by Case

