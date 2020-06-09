1422 11th St NW Unit 3

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED!! In the sought after Logan Circle neighborhood of DC is this spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath TOP floor unit avaiable for immediate move in! The location is ideal and is within walking distance of BOTH the Mt Vernon Sq/7th St-Convention Center metro station (Green and Yellow line) and the McPherson Square (Orange Silver and Blue Line) Metro station. You are within close proximity to the Shaw neighborhood with plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and coffee shops, as well as the trendy 14th St Corridor with bars, restaurants, shops and so much more! Whole foods and Giant are both within a short walk as well.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 2 Bath

- Newly renovated

- High ceilings

- Large windows providing tons of light

- Open concept living

- Gas cooking with five burners

- Quartz counter tops

- White cabinets

- Kitchen pantry

- Hardwood wood floors

- Recessed lights

- Washer and dryer

- Rain head shower

- Master has en-suite

- Balcony off master

- Off street parking for one car

- Pets ok

- Water included



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE5914831)