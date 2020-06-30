All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw

1421 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1421 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
doorman
bike storage
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,290* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,390* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this bright Logan Circle furnished studio apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and comfortable living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer!(ID #WDC95)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this studio property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV.

Sleeping Arrangements
Double Bed, 55in/140cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Roof Deck
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This fully furnished Blueground apartment is located near Logan Circle, one of DCs trendiest neighborhoods. Thanks to its central location, many of DCs most popular areas are a 15 minute walk away: explore Dupont Circle, head downtown and see the sights or pop around the corner and enjoy a meal at one of the many acclaimed restaurants and bars on 14th Street. Stay in Logan Circle and enjoy a contemporary play at the Studio Theater and take a long stroll by the restored Victorian homes throughout the neighborhood. The neighborhood is served by the McPherson Square and Mount Vernon Metro Stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw have any available units?
1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw have?
Some of 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw offer parking?
No, 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw have a pool?
No, 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw have accessible units?
No, 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Massachusetts Ave Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University