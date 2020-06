Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

ONE MONTH FREE!Historic era TH has high ceilings and wood floors throughout. Fireplace graces the LR and light streams in from the skylight over the stairs. Updated kitchen has new appliances and countertops. Mud room leads to private deck and backyard. 1/2 bath on main floor. Nicely sized 2 BR's upstairs with exposed brick and plenty of window. Master Bath has been elegantly updated. Washer/dryer in unit.Downstairs 1BR/1Bath can be rented for additional $1,450.