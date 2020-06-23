1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A

Amenities

2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse convenient to H St corridor - Just steps from all the convenience of the city! H Street-Car directly to the Metro! Safeway, Aldi, Shopping Center, Restaurants, Night life and sooo much more!



This two level townhouse just recently updated. First floor boasts a large living and dining combination with a wood burning faux fireplace! Large kitchen with separate kitchen eating area that leads to an ample sized deck and fenced back yard! Not to forget a half bath for convenience! Upstairs features two large bedrooms with hardwood floors, exposed brick and ample closet space! Bright and open bathroom with skylight!



No Pets Allowed



