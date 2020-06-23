All apartments in Washington
1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A

1421 Maryland Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse convenient to H St corridor - Just steps from all the convenience of the city! H Street-Car directly to the Metro! Safeway, Aldi, Shopping Center, Restaurants, Night life and sooo much more!

This two level townhouse just recently updated. First floor boasts a large living and dining combination with a wood burning faux fireplace! Large kitchen with separate kitchen eating area that leads to an ample sized deck and fenced back yard! Not to forget a half bath for convenience! Upstairs features two large bedrooms with hardwood floors, exposed brick and ample closet space! Bright and open bathroom with skylight!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4678170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A have any available units?
1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A have?
Some of 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A offer parking?
No, 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A have a pool?
No, 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Maryland Ave NE - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
