1421 Belmont St NW

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce8b4b90ed ---- LOCATION: 1421 Belmont Street NW, Washington DC 20009 NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS • Cozy Efficiency Apartment in a fourteen-unit building, situated between U Street Corridor and Columbia Heights. • Most competitive price in the area! Meridian Hill Park just a few blocks away. A truly exquisite location! • Just a few blocks off of 16th Street makes this building a truly exquisite location! • Walk Score considers this updated unit “Walker’s Paradise and “Very Bikeable” so your daily errands won’t require a car. • Bus lines are 52, 54, S4, S9, X3, 59, S1, S2,92, and 90 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away. • Columbia Heights has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks. • Columbia Heights is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene. • Nearby Metro Stations are U Street Metro Station(Green and Yellow Lines) and Dupont Circle Metro Station (Red Line) INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS • Coin Operated Laundry • On-Site Manager • Cable Ready • Hardwood Cabinets • Newly tiled bathroom LEASING INFORMATION • Available First week of September Online Rental Payment’s and Maintenance Requests • Tenants pay electric, gas • Water/Sewer & Trash included • Street Parking This unit is still occupied the current tenant. The unit will be available for rent the first week of August. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome! Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080 EHO