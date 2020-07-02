All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1421 Belmont St NW

1421 Belmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Belmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce8b4b90ed ---- LOCATION: 1421 Belmont Street NW, Washington DC 20009 NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS &bull; Cozy Efficiency Apartment in a fourteen-unit building, situated between U Street Corridor and Columbia Heights. &bull; Most competitive price in the area! Meridian Hill Park just a few blocks away. A truly exquisite location! &bull; Just a few blocks off of 16th Street makes this building a truly exquisite location! &bull; Walk Score considers this updated unit &ldquo;Walker&rsquo;s Paradise and &ldquo;Very Bikeable&rdquo; so your daily errands won&rsquo;t require a car. &bull; Bus lines are 52, 54, S4, S9, X3, 59, S1, S2,92, and 90 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away. &bull; Columbia Heights has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks. &bull; Columbia Heights is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene. &bull; Nearby Metro Stations are U Street Metro Station(Green and Yellow Lines) and Dupont Circle Metro Station (Red Line) INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS &bull; Coin Operated Laundry &bull; On-Site Manager &bull; Cable Ready &bull; Hardwood Cabinets &bull; Newly tiled bathroom LEASING INFORMATION &bull; Available First week of September Online Rental Payment&rsquo;s and Maintenance Requests &bull; Tenants pay electric, gas &bull; Water/Sewer & Trash included &bull; Street Parking This unit is still occupied the current tenant. The unit will be available for rent the first week of August. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome! Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Belmont St NW have any available units?
1421 Belmont St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1421 Belmont St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Belmont St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Belmont St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Belmont St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1421 Belmont St NW offer parking?
No, 1421 Belmont St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Belmont St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Belmont St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Belmont St NW have a pool?
No, 1421 Belmont St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Belmont St NW have accessible units?
No, 1421 Belmont St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Belmont St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Belmont St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Belmont St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Belmont St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

